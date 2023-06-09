The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide with Work That Wows and Jobs That Last – Tom Peters Book Summary

The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide with Work That Wows and Jobs That Last – Tom Peters | Free Book Summary

In partnership with AtomicIdeas.AI, an AI product that delivers atomicideas from the world's best books, articles podcasts - in bite sized format.

The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide with Work That Wows and Jobs That Last – Tom Peters

“The Excellence Dividend: Meeting the Tech Tide with Work That Wows and Jobs That Last” was published in 2018 and explores the importance of excellence in today’s rapidly changing technological landscape. The book provides insights and strategies for achieving excellence in all aspects of business, including leadership, innovation, customer service, and teamwork.

Excellence is essential in today’s world

In a world that is constantly changing and evolving, excellence is essential for businesses to thrive. It is no longer enough to just be good enough. To stay competitive, businesses must strive for excellence in everything they do.

Leaders must embrace excellence

Leaders must lead by example and embrace excellence themselves. They must set the tone for the entire organization and create a culture of excellence that permeates every aspect of the business.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)

AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!

Name(Required)

Customer service is key

Excellent customer service is essential for success in today’s world. Customers expect nothing less than the best, and businesses that fail to deliver it will not survive.

Innovation is critical

Innovation is critical for businesses to stay ahead of the competition. Businesses must constantly be looking for new and better ways to do things, and they must be willing to take risks to achieve innovation.

Focus on people

People are the most important asset of any business. Businesses must focus on attracting, retaining, and developing top talent to achieve excellence.

Embrace diversity

Diversity is essential for business success. Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and tap into the diverse perspectives and ideas of their employees.Free book, podcast summaries

Emphasize teamwork

Teamwork is critical for achieving excellence. Businesses must create a culture of collaboration and teamwork to achieve their goals.

Communication is key

Effective communication is essential for achieving excellence. Businesses must ensure that everyone in the organization is on the same page and working toward the same goals.

Emphasize learning and development

Learning and development are essential for achieving excellence. Businesses must provide opportunities for employees to grow and develop their skills, knowledge, and abilities.

Embrace change

Change is inevitable in today’s world. Businesses must embrace change and be willing to adapt and evolve to stay ahead of the competition.

Get the book!

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
AtomicIdeas

Get AtomicIdeas newsletter delivered in your inbox. 