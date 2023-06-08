The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us from Violence – Gavin de Becker | Free Book Summary

Listen to Your Intuition

Our intuition is a powerful tool that can help us stay safe in potentially dangerous situations.

By listening to our gut feelings and trusting our instincts, we can get a better sense of the people and environments around us.

It’s important to pay attention to the signals our body gives us and to act on them without hesitation.