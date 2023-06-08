The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari: A Fable About Fulfilling Your Dreams and Reaching Your Destiny – Robin S. Sharma | Free Book Summary

Live with Intention

To live a fulfilling life, we must be intentional about our choices and actions.

We should be mindful of how we spend our time, who we choose to associate with, and what values we prioritize.

This helps us stay focused on our goals and make sure that we’re living each day with purpose.