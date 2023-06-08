The Practicing Mind: Bringing Discipline and Focus into Your Life – Thomas M. Sterner | Free Book Summary

Embrace the Process

Rather than focusing solely on goals, embrace the process of working towards them.

Enjoying each step along the way leads to greater satisfaction and discourages frustration.

By being present and fully engaged in the task at hand, one can cultivate a natural sense of calm and focus.