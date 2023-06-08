The Proper Care and Feeding of Husbands – Laura Schlessinger | Free Book Summary

The Proper Care and Feeding of Husbands – Laura Schlessinger
“The Proper Care and Feeding of Husbands” by Laura Schlessinger is a guide for women on how to nurture their relationships and create a happy and fulfilled marriage. It offers practical advice on understanding men’s emotional needs, communication, respect, and intimacy.
Men’s Emotional Needs
Men have a strong need for appreciation and acknowledgment.
They want their efforts to be recognized and need reassurance that their spouses value their contributions to the relationship.
Importance of Respect
Respect is a critical component of a healthy marriage.
Men require respect from their partners in order to feel emotionally connected and secure.
This includes showing appreciation for their role as protectors and providers.
Intimacy in Marriage
Physical touch and sexual intimacy are key components to a strong marriage.
Both partners need to be attentive to each other’s needs and desires to keep the relationship vibrant.
Nurturing over Nagging
Nagging can create resentment and distance in a relationship.
Instead, try discussing issues calmly and express gratitude for the things your partner does well.
Division of Responsibilities
A balanced division of responsibilities within the household can promote harmony and respect between partners.
Acknowledge your partner’s efforts and express gratitude for their contributions to maintain a healthy relationship.
Avoiding Power Struggles
Avoid engaging in power struggles within the marriage.
Prioritize working together as a team and make mutual decisions that benefit both partners.
Forgiveness and Understanding
Mistakes and disagreements are inevitable in any relationship.
Learn to forgive your partner and practice understanding when conflicts arise to foster a stronger bond.
Quality Time
Spending quality time together can strengthen the emotional connection between partners.
Make time for regular date nights, family outings, and shared hobbies to nurture your relationship.
The Value of Apologizing
An honest apology can diffuse tension and promote healing in a marriage.
When mistakes are made, take responsibility and apologize sincerely to show your commitment to maintaining a loving relationship.