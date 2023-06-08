The Tao of Pooh – Benjamin Hoff | Free Book Summary

The Uncarved Block

The concept of the Uncarved Block, or ‘Pu,’ in Taoism represents simplicity and naturalness.

Pooh represents the perfect example of Pu, as he thinks and acts in a simple, honest manner, devoid of pretense or manipulation.

By embracing the attitude of the Uncarved Block, we are able to live a more authentic life, free from complicated reasoning and agendas.