The War of Art: Winning the Inner Creative Battle – Steven Pressfield | Free Book Summary

Recognize Resistance

The main concept in The War of Art is recognizing and overcoming our own internal resistance to success.

This resistance is often caused by fear, self-doubt, insecurity or procrastination and can prevent us from achieving our goals.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

To move forward, we must be aware of this resistance and take action to confront it.