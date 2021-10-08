    Tips For Remote Product Management with Saurabh Pareek of Paypal #FWDRadio

    In this age of remote work, remote Product Management is also a reality for most Product Managers. Saurabh shares with us a few tips for how to go about doing that successfully and navigating this new paradigm.

    Saurabh Pareek is a Lead Product Manager @ Paypal. He has earlier held Product Management roles at Paytm and Careers360.

