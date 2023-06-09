Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World – Tim Ferriss | Free Book Summary

The power of gratitude

Practicing gratitude can have profound effects on mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. By intentionally focusing on the good things in your life, you can shift your mindset towards positivity and resilience.

Cultivating a daily gratitude practice, such as writing in a gratitude journal or expressing appreciation to loved ones, can help to reframe challenges as opportunities for growth and learning.