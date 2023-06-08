Triggers: Creating Behavior That Lasts—Becoming the Person You Want to Be – Marshall Goldsmith | Free Book Summary

Triggers: Creating Behavior That Lasts—Becoming the Person You Want to Be – Marshall Goldsmith
Triggers is a compelling exploration of the potential for personal transformation, examining the role impulses play in our lives and providing actionable strategies to create lasting change. The book offers insights into the psychological triggers that influence our behavior and demonstrates how to overcome them, allowing individuals to become the person they want to be.
Environmental Triggers
Our behavior is influenced by aspects of our environment that can act as triggers, leading to automatic reactions.
By becoming aware of these triggers and their impact, we can better control our behavior and achieve personal growth.
Belief Triggers
Belief triggers are deeply ingrained assumptions that often hinder progress.
Challenging these beliefs by recognizing them as mere opinions, rather than facts, can open doors for improvement and positive change.
Behavioral Feedback Loop
A behavioral feedback loop is essential for sustained progress.
It involves actively seeking feedback, measuring progress, and adjusting course when needed.
Implementing a feedback loop helps you maintain accountability and grow consistently.
Daily Questions Ritual
The Daily Questions Ritual is a powerful tool to track personal development and ensure alignment with your goals.
By answering thought-provoking questions every day, you become aware of your behavior, reflect on your actions, and prioritize meaningful change.
The Power of Active Questions
Active questions challenge assumptions, promote accountability, and empower people to take actions.
These questions, which begin with ‘Did I do my best to…’, encourage introspection and drive behavioral change.
Lead with Influence
Instead of relying on authority, effective leaders use influence to inspire others.
This approach fosters collaboration, communication, and empowerment, building successful teams and creating positive work environments.
Anticipate Triggers
To mitigate the impact of triggers, try anticipating their occurrence and preparing for them.
Having a plan in place helps you manage reactions, stay focused, and make better choices in the face of challenging situations.
Adopt a Growth Mindset
Embracing a growth mindset promotes learning from failures, seeking feedback, and valuing continuous improvement.
This attitude fuels resilience and adaptability, ultimately allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
Stay Focused on Priorities
Managing triggers involves allocating attention and energy to what matters most.
By staying focused on your priorities and recognizing distractions, you maximize your productivity and remain true to your long-term goals.