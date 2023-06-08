What I Know for Sure – Oprah Winfrey | Free Book Summary

Embracing Gratitude

Gratitude can transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.

By expressing gratitude for even the smallest things, you start to recognize the beauty in life.

This helps align your focus on the positives, enhancing overall happiness and well-being.