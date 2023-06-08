When the Body Says No: The Cost of Hidden Stress – Gabor Maté | Free Book Summary

Understanding Hidden Stress

Hidden stress refers to unresolved emotional concerns that can lead to physical health problems.

The body’s response to stress varies from person to person and may manifest as chronic pain, autoimmune disorders, or other health issues.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Identifying and addressing these emotional sources is essential for long-term wellness.