Winning – Jack Welch and Suzy Welch | Free Book Summary

Leadership is about authenticity

The most effective leaders are those who are true to themselves and their values, and who lead with integrity and authenticity. As a leader, it’s important to be clear about your vision, your values, and your priorities, and to communicate them clearly to your team.

It’s also important to be willing to make tough decisions and take risks when necessary, while staying true to your core beliefs and principles.