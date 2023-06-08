Year of Yes – Shonda Rhimes | Free Book Summary

Make Time for Yourself

In order to make the most of our lives, we must prioritize self-care and make time for ourselves.

We should be intentional about carving out time to rest, reflect and do things that bring us joy.

This allows us to nurture our physical and mental health and feel more energized and fulfilled.