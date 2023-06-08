You Are the Placebo: Making Your Mind Matter – Joe Dispenza | Free Book Summary

The Placebo Effect

The placebo effect illustrates the healing power of the human mind.

When patients receive fake treatments, they often experience real improvements simply because they believe in the effectiveness of those treatments.

This demonstrates that our minds can cause physiological and psychological changes in our bodies.