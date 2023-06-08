Your Best Year Ever: A 5-Step Plan for Achieving Your Most Important Goals – Michael Hyatt | Free Book Summary

Believe in Possibility

Acknowledge that achieving your dreams is possible.

Believing in yourself is the first step to unlocking your full potential.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Develop a growth mindset and embrace challenges with optimism and resilience.