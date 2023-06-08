Your Erroneous Zones (Mass Market Paperback) – Wayne W. Dyer | Free Book Summary

Eliminating Guilt

Guilt is a crippling emotion that is rooted in past actions.

In order to eliminate guilt, you must learn to forgive yourself, recognize your self-worth, and avoid destructive behaviors that generate guilt.

Focus on what you can do now to make amends instead of dwelling on the past.