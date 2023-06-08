A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose – Eckhart Tolle | Free Book Summary

Live in the Moment

The key to living a life of purpose is to be fully present in each moment.

This means being mindful of our thoughts and feelings without placing value judgments on them.

By practicing mindfulness, we can appreciate the beauty of life and be more aware of our surroundings.