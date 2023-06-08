The 48 Laws of Power – Robert Greene | Free Book Summary

Understand the Nature of Power

To truly understand the art of power, we must first understand its nature.

Power is not about dominating or manipulating others; it is about understanding how people interact and using that knowledge to achieve our goals.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

By understanding the dynamics of power, we can increase our influence in any situation.