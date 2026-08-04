AI automation leads to reduced entry-level hiring at 22% of companies
A recent survey by Gartner reveals that 22% of Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) have observed a halt in entry-level hiring due to the rise of AI automation. This trend indicates a significant shift in workforce dynamics, as companies leverage technology…
- A recent survey by Gartner reveals that 22% of Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) have observed a halt in entry-level hiring due to the rise of AI automation.
- This trend indicates a significant shift in workforce dynamics, as companies leverage technology to streamline operations.
- The impact could lead to fewer job opportunities for new entrants in the labor market, raising concerns about workforce development.