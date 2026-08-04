Alibaba launches powerful Qwen3.8-Max LLM with 2.4 trillion parameters
Alibaba has unveiled the Qwen3.8-Max, its most powerful LLM yet, boasting 2.4 trillion parameters and advanced processing capabilities.
- Qwen3.8-Max features 2.4 trillion parameters, making it Alibaba’s most advanced LLM to date.
- The model can process prompts of up to 1 million tokens, analyzing extensive text and video data.
- Qwen3.8-Max demonstrated its capabilities by completing complex coding and chip design tasks autonomously.