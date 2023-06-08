Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Embrace Vulnerability

To have meaningful connections with ourselves and others, we must be willing to embrace vulnerability.

This means being honest about our feelings, taking risks and allowing ourselves to be seen for who we truly are.

By opening up to vulnerability, we can deepen our relationships and create true intimacy.