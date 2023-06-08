The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness – Dave Ramsey | Free Book Summary

Get Out of Debt

One of the most important steps to achieving financial fitness is to get out of debt.

This means developing a budget and following it, using the “snowball” method to pay off debt, and cutting up credit cards.

It also involves making sacrifices, such as cutting back on entertainment and eating out, in order to pay down debt faster.