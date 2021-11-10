Attributes Of Great Product Leaders – And How To Develop Them #FWDRadio

What are the attributes of great product leaders? Can these attributes be defined? And most importantly, how should one go about developing them as a novice or even an experienced Product Manager? Let’s hear from Praful on this.

Praful Poddar is the VP of Product at Shiprocket, and was previously Director of Global Products @ OLX. He has also worked with Snapdeal & Makemytrip in the past.

FWD Radio brings you actionable bite-sized insights from the best professionals in the industry. The podcast is available on your fav podcasting app.

FWD is the fastest way to learn and develop in-demand skills – including Product Management – and move forward in career and life.

Available for both Android & iOS. Get it here: https://getfwd.app