Defining Success In A B2B Startup with Anjali of Thoughtspot #FWDRadio

With B2C products, startups can work with many standard metrics to define ‘success’ and find a pathway for growth that works for them. However, things can be a lot trickier with B2B products and Anjali shares her thoughts on how this issue can be tackled.

Anjali Kumari is the Senior Director of Product Management at Thoughtspot. She earlier held senior Product roles at Capillary Technologies and Myntra.

FWD Radio brings you actionable bite-sized insights from the best professionals in the industry. The podcast is available on your fav podcasting app.

FWD is the fastest way to learn and develop in-demand skills – including Product Management – and move forward in career and life.

Available for both Android & iOS. Get it here: https://getfwd.app