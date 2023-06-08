Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear – Elizabeth Gilbert | Free Book Summary

Overcome Fear

Fear is often the biggest obstacle to living a creative life.

Gilbert encourages readers to recognize their fears and work through them in order to harness their creativity.

She suggests practical strategies such as facing our fears head on, seeking support from others, and being mindful of our thoughts and beliefs.