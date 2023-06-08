The Happiness Project: Or Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun – Gretchen Rubin | Free Book Summary

Prioritize Your Time

We only have a limited amount of time, so we should prioritize our tasks and activities.

By focusing on what really matters and letting go of the things that don’t, we can make the most of our days and create more meaningful moments.

This means setting boundaries, saying no to unnecessary obligations and being mindful of how we spend our time.