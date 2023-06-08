Brain Rules: 12 Principles for Surviving and Thriving at Work, Home, and School (Book & DVD) – John Medina | Free Book Summary

Exercise Boosts Brain Power

Regular physical activity has numerous benefits for brain health, including enhanced cognition and memory, increased focus, improved mood, and reduced stress.

Exercise stimulates the production of molecules crucial for learning and memory, such as BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor).

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

To promote brain health, it’s essential to incorporate exercise into your daily routine.