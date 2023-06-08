Practicing the Power of Now: Essential Teachings, Meditations, and Exercises From The Power of Now – Eckhart Tolle | Free Book Summary

Understanding the Ego

The ego is a false construct within our minds, identifying with possessions, social status, and physical appearances.

It keeps us trapped in a cycle of unhappiness and suffering.

By recognizing this aspect of ourselves, we can disengage from it and begin to experience true freedom.