Calm the F*ck Down: How to Control What You Can and Accept What You Can’t So You Can Stop Freaking Out and Get On With Your Life – Sarah Knight | Free Book Summary

Acknowledging Anxiety

Recognize anxiety as a natural, albeit inconvenient, part of life.

Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress and uncertainty but can be problematic if it interferes with your daily life.

Being aware of your anxiety and identifying its triggers is crucial to managing it effectively.