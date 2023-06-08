The Prophet – Kahlil Gibran | Free Book Summary

On Love

Love is a powerful force that elevates and ennobles human life.

Love is a binding energy that brings people together and offers the promise of deeper understanding and fulfilment.

Embrace it fully, do not seek to possess but let it flow freely to enrich your soul and the lives of those around you.