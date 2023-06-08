Designing Your Life: Build a Life that Works for You – Bill Burnett | Free Book Summary

Define What Matters Most

To live a good life, it’s important to define what matters most to us.

We need to understand our values, goals and priorities in order to make meaningful decisions and take effective action.

This helps us stay focused on what we truly want and make the most of our limited time and resources.