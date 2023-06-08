Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself – Nedra Glover Tawwab | Free Book Summary

Develop Self-Awareness

A key aspect of reclaiming ourselves is developing self-awareness and understanding our own needs, values and emotions.

By paying attention to our thoughts and feelings, we can learn to recognize our triggers and know when we need to take a step back.

This helps us make more mindful decisions and take better care of ourselves.