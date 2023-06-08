Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual – Jocko Willink | Free Book Summary

Embracing Discipline

Discipline is the foundation of personal freedom.

By embracing discipline and rejecting procrastination, you can gain control over your life and achieve your goals.

Instead of feeling restrained, you will enjoy the rewards of success and self-possession.