I’m OK – You’re OK – Thomas A. Harris | Free Book Summary

Understanding Life Positions

Life positions are basic attitudes individuals adopt towards others.

There are four positions: I’m OK – You’re OK, I’m OK – You’re not OK, I’m not OK – You’re OK, and I’m not OK – You’re not OK.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

These positions form early in life and shape interpersonal interactions.