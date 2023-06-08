Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway – Susan Jeffers | Free Book Summary

Identify Your Fear

The first step to overcoming our fears is to identify and understand them.

We can use journaling, meditation or other techniques to help us identify what we are afraid of and why.

Doing this helps us to better understand our fears, so we can start to take action and make progress.