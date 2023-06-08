The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel | Free Book Summary

Understand Your Money Mindset

Our attitudes towards money are shaped by our personal experiences and values.

To make the most of our money, we must understand our own attitudes and beliefs about money.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This includes examining our relationship with money, understanding our spending and saving habits, and recognizing our biases and triggers.