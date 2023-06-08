Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy – David D. Burns | Free Book Summary

Recognize Automatic Negative Thoughts

In order to overcome depression, we must first recognize and identify our automatic negative thoughts.

These are the ingrained beliefs about ourselves and the world that can lead to feelings of shame, guilt, fear, and anger.

By recognizing these thoughts, we can start to challenge and reframe them so that we can create positive change.