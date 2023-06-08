The Compound Effect: Jumpstart Your Income, Your Life, Your Success – Darren Hardy | Free Book Summary

Start Small

As we strive for success, it’s important to start small and focus on the little things.

Taking small steps in the right direction and consistently taking action towards our goals can have a powerful compound effect over time.

This means that even small changes can make a big difference when done consistently.