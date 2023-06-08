Girl Wash your Face – Rachel Hollis | Free Book Summary

Question Your Beliefs

In order to live our best lives, we must question our beliefs and challenge the status quo.

We must be willing to examine our values and question whether they are serving us or holding us back.

This means being open-minded and not accepting everything we have been taught at face value.