The Alchemist – Paulo Coelho | Free Book Summary

Follow Your Dreams

The Alchemist encourages readers to pursue their dreams, no matter how difficult or unconventional they may seem.

By following our hearts and trusting in ourselves, we can overcome fears and find the courage to take risks.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Doing so helps us discover our own unique path and achieve our goals.