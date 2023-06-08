How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self – Nicole LePera | Free Book Summary

Self-Awareness

Becoming aware of our thoughts, feelings and patterns is an important first step in creating lasting change.

We should take time to observe our inner selves and look for signs of unhealthy behavior or painful memories.

This helps us identify our triggers and develop an understanding of why we act or react in certain ways.