The Happiness Hypothesis: Finding Modern Truth in Ancient Wisdom – Jonathan Haidt | Free Book Summary

Balance Pleasure and Meaning

To find true happiness, we must strive for balance between pleasure and meaning.

Seeking pleasure alone can lead to short-term gratification, but it won’t provide lasting satisfaction.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

We should also focus on pursuing meaningful activities that give our lives purpose and direction.