Love Warrior – Glennon Doyle Melton | Free Book Summary

Embrace Your Vulnerability

Vulnerability is not a weakness but a sign of strength.

Embracing one’s vulnerability allows for personal growth and the ability to form deeper connections with others.

Authenticity and openness are essential components of strong relationships.