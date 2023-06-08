Focus: The Hidden Driver of Excellence – Daniel Goleman | Free Book Summary

Three Kinds of Focus

Goleman describes three types of focus: inner, other, and outer focus.

Inner focus allows us to be self-aware and manage our emotions.

Other focus pertains to understanding and empathizing with others’ feelings and thoughts.

Outer focus drives us to grasp the larger perspective and navigate complex environments.