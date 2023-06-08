Master Your Emotions: A Practical Guide to Overcome Negativity and Better Manage Your Feelings (Mastery Series Book 1) – Thibaut Meurisse | Free Book Summary

Emotional Self-Awareness

Developing emotional self-awareness is the first step in mastering one’s emotions.

It involves understanding the feelings we experience in different situations, discovering their roots, and determining what triggers them.

This awareness helps in responding more intentionally to the emotions and managing them more effectively.