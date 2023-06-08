What to Expect When You’re Expecting – Heidi Murkoff | Free Book Summary

Understanding Conception

The journey begins with conception, when an egg is fertilized by sperm.

The best time to conceive is during ovulation when the egg is released from the ovary.

Tracking the menstrual cycle and understanding fertility signs can increase chances of a successful pregnancy.