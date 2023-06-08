No More Mr. Nice Guy – Robert A. Glover | Free Book Summary

Defining the Nice Guy

A Nice Guy is a man who believes that if he is ‘good’ and does everything ‘right,’ he will be loved, appreciated, and fulfilled.

He avoids conflict, tries to please others, and often hides his true self.

This mindset and behavior create a myriad of problems, as it is based on dishonesty and seeking external validation.