The Greatest Salesman in the World (Mass Market Paperback) – Og Mandino | Free Book Summary

The Power of Good Habits

The acquisition of good habits is a cornerstone of success in any profession.

By continually practicing and reinforcing positive habits, they become ingrained in our daily routines, ultimately improving our lives, careers, and relationships.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Discarding bad habits and growing new ones allows individuals to change and become better versions of themselves.