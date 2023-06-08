Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life – Marshall B. Rosenberg | Free Book Summary

Understand Your Feelings

Understanding our feelings and needs is the first step in effective communication.

We can learn to tune into our emotions and recognize the underlying needs that give rise to them.

This helps us become more aware of our thoughts and feelings and better articulate them to others.